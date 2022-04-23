Now KZN faces a river of tears over funeral muddle, say undertakers

“Corruption is coming from all fronts. We find leaders coming to mourn with the families during the day and in the evening they come as parlours. They are starting their own small parlours just to cover for this, they see opportunities of making money.”

She also bemoaned the slow pace of post-mortem examinations. “What we observe is that if a family had multiple deaths forensics could be dealing with one post-mortem while the other is complete. This does not help the family as they all want to bury victims at once.”

Mlungisi Ntini, from the National Funeral Parlours Association, said the city should clarify when payments will be made.

“History tells us that when undertakers claim money from the municipality, they don’t really pay on time. So if we must bury the bodies and they will pay later, then when is later?”

Mcoyi said no more than 50 bodies of the 435 people confirmed dead in the floods will be buried this weekend due to city processes. She added that more than half of the bodies are still at government mortuaries and forensic facilities.

“The process of releasing those bodies is too slow and when they are released there are also processes between the city and the funders. They must reduce these processes. We can bury all these bodies in just two days and get all this behind us so that families can begin their healing processes instead of worrying.”

She conceded that most of the flood victims were not insured.

TimesLIVE