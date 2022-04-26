Parliament establishes special committee to oversee flood relief & rebuilding

The committee will report back to a joint sitting of the two houses by November 30.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the devastation has been huge and parliament has an obligation to ensure all efforts are taken to assist those affected by the disaster “and we therefore wholeheartedly agree with this motion and the ad hoc committee”.

All parties supported the move.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the majority was grateful that all the political parties supported the establishment of the joint committee.

“This committee will do its work without involving politics as what happened in KZN and the Eastern Cape is tragic. We need to look at whether the government relief measures, and those donated by business, are being used properly, that they go to the people they are meant for,” she said.

“We will make sure no-one lines their pockets with what should go to the people and what is meant to build roads, bridges and homes.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on April 18 and announced some of the relief measures instituted by the government in the affected areas.

He was scheduled to address a joint sitting of the two houses on Tuesday afternoon about the oversight role parliament and other institutions or sectors of society could play in the country’s response to the natural disaster.