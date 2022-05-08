Ramaphosa congratulates Macron on second term as French president

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on being elected for a second term to lead his country.

Macron was inaugurated on Saturday for his second term. In a statement, Ramaphosa said he had congratulated the French leader during a phone call on Thursday.

A year ago, during a state visit to SA, Macron met Ramaphosa at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to talk about vaccines and their manufacture in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the two presidents discussed several international matters of mutual concern on Thursday.

“President Ramaphosa congratulated President Macron on his re-election in the second round of the French presidential elections on April 24,” he said.