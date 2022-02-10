UK's Johnson says next few days 'most dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

The next few days could be the most dangerous moment in Europe's biggest security crisis for decades as Russia stages war games in Belarus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, though he believed Moscow had not yet decided whether to invade Ukraine.

Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, denies Western accusations that it may be planning to invade its former Soviet neighbour though it says it could take unspecified “military-technical” action unless demands are met.

“I honestly don't think a decision has yet been taken” by Moscow on whether to invade, Johnson told reporters at the headquarters of the NATO military alliance in Brussels alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“That doesn't mean that it is impossible that something absolutely disastrous could happen very soon indeed. And our intelligence, I'm afraid to say remains grim,” Johnson said.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades, and we've got to get it right. And I think that the combination of sanctions and military resolve, plus diplomacy is what is in order.”