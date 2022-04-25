Macron wins French presidential election with final figure of 58.55% of votes

Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election, winning 58.55% of the votes against 41.45% for Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed on Monday.

Those figures compared to Macron's first victory in 2017, when Macron won 66.1% of the vote against 33.9% for Le Pen five years ago.

The abstention rate was 28.1% against 25.4% in 2017, marking the lowest turnout ever recorded in a French presidential election final since 1969.

Reuters