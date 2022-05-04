×

South Africa

Vaccination sites empty despite rising Covid-19 cases

Experts declare SA to be in fifth wave based on recent stats

04 May 2022 - 07:28
Mpho Koka Journalist

With the Covid-19 fifth wave looming, vaccination sites remained relatively empty on Tuesday.

Sowetan visited vaccination sites at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, Alexandra Community Health Clinic and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital...

