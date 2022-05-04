Vaccination sites empty despite rising Covid-19 cases
Experts declare SA to be in fifth wave based on recent stats
With the Covid-19 fifth wave looming, vaccination sites remained relatively empty on Tuesday.
Sowetan visited vaccination sites at Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, Alexandra Community Health Clinic and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.