Police face mask supplier fined R3.4m for excessive pricing

A Johannesburg-based company has been found guilty of excessive pricing when supplying face masks to the police service during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Tsutsumani Business Enterprises has been ordered to pay a R3.4m administrative penalty after being found guilty by the Competition Tribunal for charging the police service excessive prices for the urgent supply of 500,000 face masks.

In its order, the Tribunal has found Tsutsumani contravened the Competition Act during from April 5 to 29 2020.