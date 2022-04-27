Covid-19 hospital admissions on the rise with 83 cases reported in past 24 hours

The number of people being hospitalised for Covid-19 is on the rise.

In its latest report released on Tuesday night, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases announced that 83 admissions had been reported between Monday and Tuesday nights.

This bring the total number of people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 1,900 with 996 being in public facilities and 904 in public facilities.

The number of Covid-19 infections is also on a steady increase.

The institute reported 5,062 new Covid-19 infections in the latest 24-hour cycle — bringing the positivity rate to 18.4%.