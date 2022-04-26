New Covid-19 infections jump over 19% with more hospital admissions

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 1,954 new Covid-19 cases in SA in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

This increase represents a 19.3% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (55%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). The Western Cape accounted for 11%; the Free State 3%; the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and the Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.