WATCH | Ad watchdog gives finger-licking, pants-sniffing Doritos advert the thumbs up

Doritos believes it is for the bold, and it seems that so are its ads.

Thato Serapelo and Kevin Harvey complained to the advertising watchdog, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), about a TV ad for the product.

The advert plays out over two scenes in an office. In the first scene a man is enjoying a packet of Doritos in the kitchen. As he is about to finish the packet, a second man appears and asks: "Hey, are you gonna finish those?"

First man: "Sorry, they're already gone."

Second man: "No, they're not. You left the best part."

First man starts saying: "No, I am pretty sure they're..."

Then the second man grabs the first man's hand, sucks his finger and says: "Mmm. Cheese. Hello, Doritos."

In the second scene a man is enjoying a packet of Doritos in the office and wipes his hands on his pants. The same man who sucked the other one's finger appears, rips the third man's pants off, sniffs them and says: "Doritos."

The ad ends with the statement: "Doritos. For the Bold."