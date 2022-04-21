Prasa to take CEO reinstatement on review

The Sunday Times reported in November that Matthews had been suspended for not declaring that he holds dual citizenship, which Prasa viewed as a security threat.

At the time, Ramatlakane announced that there was an “alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations”.

Matthews is the son of the late struggle stalwart Joe Matthews, who lived in exile in England, which is when the dual citizenship was obtained. He is also the younger brother of international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. He was chair of the Ports Regulator and has also served as a board member at the SA Post Office.

In February, the Sunday Times reported that transport minister Fikile Mbalula warned Matthews months before he was fired that the Prasa board planned to remove him.

In a series of text messages, Mbalula told Matthews that Ramatlakane saw him as a threat to his “self-enrichment” scheme and was leading the charge to have him ousted.

In one of the messages the minister also said Ramatlakane was lobbying people close to President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove him from his cabinet post.

Matthews included copies of the text messages in his submissions before the arbitration heard by Nugent.

In a message on July 2, Mbalula told Matthews: “They have made up their mind about you that you [are] not the right person for Prasa.”

At the time, Mbalula declined to comment and Ramatlakane responded to the text messages saying: “I don’t know anything about that, the best people to answer are the people who were exchanging text messages. I can’t speculate. I don’t know, nor can I answer questions about things I was never involved in.”

TimesLIVE