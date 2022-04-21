SPOTLIGHT | 'Lost City' and new Nic Cage comedy at cinemas; win prizes
'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' sees Nicolas Cage poking fun at himself in action parody, while 'Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness' provides family fun
With public holidays on the horizon and more free time for everyone, Spotlight has a closer look at some great new movies at cinemas this week.
The big screen releases include action adventure The Lost City, with an A-list cast (Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum), centred around a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour. Her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them in the midst of a cutthroat jungle caper, making for a quirky, fun-filled outing for cinemagoers.
Spotlight also looks in on the send-up comedy set in the fictional world of Nicolas Cage, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This uniquely fresh parody on everything Nicolas Cage portrays a cash-strapped Nicolas Cage, as Nicolas Cage, agreeing to make a paid appearance at a billionaire superfan’s birthday party. Things swiftly take a turn for the worse as drug kingpins and CIA operatives get involved. He must channel his many famous movie roles, including Face/Off, Con Air, Kick Ass, National Treasure and many more, to save the day. Also starring Pedro Pascal, this cinema release is a creative original, guaranteed to provide comic relief.
A great family option this week at cinemas is Chickenhare & the Hamster of Darkness – also releasing in 3D. Follow the journey of Chickenhare who worships his father Arthur, the ruler of the Kingdom of Featherbeard. In an attempt to prove himself a worthy heir, he finds himself facing many obstacles and challenges, ultimately understanding that diversity is strength.
Spotlight also has a look at last week’s fan screenings of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, with feedback from SA moviegoers. We also feature an insert on romantic comedy Singleholic, now showing on DStv Box Office.
