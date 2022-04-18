×

South Africa

WATCH | Lucky escape for KZN man in floods

By Sandile Ndlovu - 18 April 2022 - 07:32
Lizwi Madlala,30, stands on the foundation where his house used to be at Kwa-Santi in Pinetown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A KwaZulu-Natal man still cannot believe he survived the recent floods after his neighbour's house collapsed on him while he was sleeping.

Lizwi Madlala, 30, was asleep in his bed at home in Kwa-Santi, Pinetown, on Monday when he heard a big blast as his house flooded.

“I don't know how I survived. Most people died, including my neighbours, but I am still asking myself how I survived”, said Madlala.

He only remembers his bed floating backwards and veering left towards another house before coming to a halt. He sustained minor scratches from pushing away rocks being carried by big waves of water.

Madlala said: “I don't know what turned me to the left because everything was going to the right, including my neighbour who is still missing. God's hand just turned me.”

Madlala is one of the victims of the floods who survived. At least 398 people died while about 27 are still missing.

Among the people missing is Zandile Magwaza, 34, who is believed to have been swept away with her partner while sleeping. Her partner is believed to have survived, after he held on to a mango tree.

The search for the missing continues.

TimesLIVE

