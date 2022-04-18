WATCH | Lucky escape for KZN man in floods

A KwaZulu-Natal man still cannot believe he survived the recent floods after his neighbour's house collapsed on him while he was sleeping.

Lizwi Madlala, 30, was asleep in his bed at home in Kwa-Santi, Pinetown, on Monday when he heard a big blast as his house flooded.

“I don't know how I survived. Most people died, including my neighbours, but I am still asking myself how I survived”, said Madlala.

He only remembers his bed floating backwards and veering left towards another house before coming to a halt. He sustained minor scratches from pushing away rocks being carried by big waves of water.