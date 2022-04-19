Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died

Quiteria made his name known under his former partnership with George, with the pair known as Quitera & George.

They created unforgettable garments for Mzansi celebs, including Miss SA contestants. In 2019, working with actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, they designed Beyoncé's gown for the Global Citizen Concert 2019, among many other great fashion moments.

After he went solo, he continued to create fashion-forward and futuristic designs.

In 2021, comedian and TV presenter Lesego Thlabi, aka Coconut Kelz alleged, she was fat-shamed and made to feel “like less than nothing” by the high-end fashion designer.

Quiteria responded to the allegations on Instagram Live, saying he didn't call Lesego fat and “it is all fiction”.

“The truth of the matter is I am not going to release any apology to anyone. Fat is not even a bad word. My mother is actually size 42 so I am not even going to go there,” Quiteria said at the time.