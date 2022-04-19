Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has died
International fashion designer Lebogang Quiteria Kekana has died, TshisaLIVE confirmed.
The 38-year-old designer, who is internationally acclaimed, died on April 17 after losing his battle against cancer.
“It is with profound regret and sadness that the Kekana family confirm the untimely passing of international fashion designer, son, father and brother Lebogang Quiteria Kekana, 38, after a short battle with cancer. Quiteria sadly passed away on April 17 2022 at his Melville home.”
Quiteria leaves behind his son, his parents, siblings, family and puppy. His family requested privacy as they process the tragic news and asked for prayers as they prepare to take Quiteria to his final resting place.
“We ask that you please keep us in your prayers. The Kekana family is deeply thankful for all the countless personal messages of love and support received thus far. The details of his memorial and funeral will be confirmed in due course.”
Quiteria made his name known under his former partnership with George, with the pair known as Quitera & George.
They created unforgettable garments for Mzansi celebs, including Miss SA contestants. In 2019, working with actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, they designed Beyoncé's gown for the Global Citizen Concert 2019, among many other great fashion moments.
After he went solo, he continued to create fashion-forward and futuristic designs.
In 2021, comedian and TV presenter Lesego Thlabi, aka Coconut Kelz alleged, she was fat-shamed and made to feel “like less than nothing” by the high-end fashion designer.
Quiteria responded to the allegations on Instagram Live, saying he didn't call Lesego fat and “it is all fiction”.
“The truth of the matter is I am not going to release any apology to anyone. Fat is not even a bad word. My mother is actually size 42 so I am not even going to go there,” Quiteria said at the time.
