Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken KZN to offer support, assess damage
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected on Wednesday to visit KwaZulu-Natal which has been battered by torrential rains since the weekend.
The provincial government has also called for a state of disaster to be declared after the damaging storms.
Ramaphosa’s visit to the flood-stricken parts of the province will be to offer support to the affected communities and assess the response of the government and civil society, the presidency said.
“This is a tragic toll of the force of nature and this situation calls for an effective response by government in partnership with communities.
“This situation calls on us to come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who desperately need our care and support,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa’s visit follows meetings on Tuesday evening of the national disaster management centre and the interministerial committee on disaster management.
The national disaster management centre was established in terms of the Disaster Management Act to co-ordinate integrated responses to disasters by all spheres of government, the private sector and civil society.
On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, MECs, MPLs, mayors and councillors visited different parts of the province to assess the damage and pay respects to those who have lost their lives.
The assessment so far indicates that many people lost their lives, with the eThekwini area alone reporting 45 deaths so far, while iLembe District, which includes areas such as Ndwedwe and KwaDukuza, recorded just over 14 deaths.
Some communities adjacent to rivers are still being cautioned to relocate to a safer place and many have been evacuated and are being housed in community halls and other areas of safety.
The council also condemned the looting of containers washed onto the N2 by the raging Umlazi River.
“We will not allow what is a tragic development in our province to be taken advantage of by criminals.
“Law enforcement agencies have been deployed and we call on all law enforcement agencies to ensure that all property is protected from criminality and that law and order is maintained during this period.”
