Ramaphosa to visit flood-stricken KZN to offer support, assess damage

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected on Wednesday to visit KwaZulu-Natal which has been battered by torrential rains since the weekend.

The provincial government has also called for a state of disaster to be declared after the damaging storms.

Ramaphosa’s visit to the flood-stricken parts of the province will be to offer support to the affected communities and assess the response of the government and civil society, the presidency said.

“This is a tragic toll of the force of nature and this situation calls for an effective response by government in partnership with communities.

“This situation calls on us to come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who desperately need our care and support,” Ramaphosa said.