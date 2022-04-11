Proteas rip through Tigers’ tail for second big Test win, and the series

Keshav Maharaj took seven second innings wickets as the Proteas dismissed Bangladesh for a meagre 80 runs to claim a comprehensive 332-run victory at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday.

SA needed just 14.2 overs to capture the remaining seven wickets in Monday’s first session, ending the match within the first hour of day four to claim a 2-0 series whitewash against the Tigers.

SA batted to a big first innings of 453, then bowled Bangladesh out for 217. The Proteas declared their second innings on 176/6 late on Sunday, then had the Tigers on the ropes 27/3 by the close of day three.

That score was a mere morsel of the huge 413-run target to win, and if Bangladesh were already on the back foot coming into what was essentially the final day, their situation was made worse when they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the second over.

Maharaj had Rahim sharply caught by captain Dean Elgar in the slips, the right-hander scoring just a single in his eight-ball stay in the middle.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (5 off 25) was Maharaj’s next victim when he top-edged a delivery that was pouched by Ryan Rickelton to leave the visitors reeling on 38 for five.