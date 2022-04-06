×

Entertainment

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee receives warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 06 April 2022 - 08:43
Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee greets fans after arriving, 05 April 2022, at Or Tambo International Airport, in Kempton Park, after winning his first grammy award in Las Vegas.
Image: Alaister Russell

Fans, industry colleagues and family members of internationally acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee gathered at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening when he landed from Las Vegas in the US.

Black Coffee received a hero's welcome, and as soon as the doors in the international arrivals area opened, the crowd erupted in loud cheers to welcome Mzansi's international export.

He won the award for the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 64th Grammy event on Monday for his album Subconsciously.

On Tuesday night the renowned DJ said he was overwhelmed and couldn't put into words what he was feeling, which he said was like an out of body experience.

“I'm so overwhelmed right now. It is  a crazy feeling when you sit alone and wonder if you died, would you know who loved you, what would people say about you. I'm experiencing that moment right now. I'm seeing the love, I'm seeing the support. Its like I'm watching from somewhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It is like magic. I've been talking about it on the plane. I wish I could get on a flight to fly around the continent and sprinkle it so everyone could feel this feeling.”

Watch the video below:

Dignitaries from the Gauteng legislature were also present t to welcome Black Coffee home. MEC for the department of sports, arts and culture Mbali Hlophe said she was honoured to have spoken to Black Coffee's mother, Faith Dandala, who was more than proud of her son.

“We are here  to appreciate the story of Black Coffee because it characterises the resilience of this great nation, it characterises all that we ought to achieve, which is the highest and greatest expression of our selves. It gives hope to people who are despondent and today it is the narrative of the individual we are going to celebrate. He joins the echelons of other Grammy Award winners. Individuals like Black Mambazo,  Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela. I can proudly say that you, my brother, are a legend of this generation. Please wear your crown with pride because you have made all of us proud.”

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa started his speech by chanting “Halala Black Coffee” and the crowd cheered.

“Welcome home, my brother, son of the soil. We know you went to the world to represent us and you use your gift of music to share it with the world and to unite us as South Africans, unite us with the people of the world. We are grateful you are here today. You've done a lot of things, you've collaborated with the best in the world who understand and trusted your ability to know a good song.

“You carried the hopes of the youth, you carried the hopes of old people, everyone across the board. Everyone celebrated because you won for SA as a whole."

Check out the snaps below:

