Rousing airport reception for victorious Black Coffee

Grammy winner DJ Black Coffee says faith has taken him far.

Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, received a hero’s welcome when he landed at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday night.

He won his first Grammy on Sunday night in Las Vegas. He was welcomed by fans, politicians, musicians, his friends, family members, minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, MEC of sports, arts, and recreation Mbali Hlophe and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Playing his music on the background, people waited patiently for Black Coffee to emerge and when he finally did, there was unrestrained jubilation accompanied by ululation, clapping and singing.

The first thing he the DJ did was to hug his mother, Faith Dandala, who was carrying a poster of him.

“I am so overwhelmed right now. I am seeing love everywhere. This is such an amazing feeling. It has been such a long journey. To all the kids out there who believe that they can be anything in the world despite of where they come from, it can happen, it is possible.

“What I can tell you faith has taken me this far. I thank SA for the support, my family, and my mother’s prayers. I am not self-made. I did not do this album alone. A lot of people were involved and I see some of them right here. I thank everyone who are supporting me either by downloading the music or came to my shows.”

Black Coffee said he told a lot of people 15 years ago that he was going to win a Grammy award one day.

This was echoed by legendary house DJ Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa who met Black Coffee when he was starting in the industry.

Asked about how he managed to focus on his career while a lot was happening in his personal life, Black Coffee said: “I have never allowed personal life to interfere with my work. I treat everything separately. For example my production work and deejaying are two different things to me.

“If you can see some of the interviews I did 15 years ago I speak about getting a Grammy. To get there I had to through what other people go through in life but that did not change my goal focus. In showbiz, the show goes on. I keep the show going on.”

Dandala said: “I'm so shock. It is so unbelievable and I have no words to describe how I am feeling. I'm so happy about his win.”

Mthethwa said: “Welcome home son of the soil. It is a great moment for us to welcome you back. Thank you for representing us as the country to the world and used your music to unite South Africans through music while sharing it with the world.”