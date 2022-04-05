Children with autism excluded from schools

More than 100 parents of children with autism picketed on Friday outside the Gqeberha City Hall. The demonstrators were members of Autism Matters South Africa, an organisation formed in January 2022 to lobby for the welfare of children affected by autism.

Founder of the group, Nomathembu Qosha, said they fight stigma and advocate for social acceptance and a better understanding of autism.

“We want the department of health to diagnose children when they are young, not at five years of age as is the norm,” she said.

Qosha said the main issue is schooling, with long waiting lists for special schools. She said many children don’t go to school until they are adults.

The Quest School is the only government school in the Eastern Cape dedicated to pupils with autism.