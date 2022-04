Children with autism excluded from schools

Nzuki Magwashu, a single mother with a 14-year-old autistic child, tried for years to get her son into Quest. She lives in Zwide and used to pay R1,600 a month for him to attend a special school in Newton Park. She has now found a much cheaper school, but it is also private.

She said Quest School said her son “did not meet their requirements despite him having verbal challenges and other conditions of autism”.

Magwashu said it took her years to convince the department of social development of her son’s condition. He only started receiving a disability grant in 2021.

Parent Xoliswa Siwani has both an autistic daughter and son, aged 10 and 13. They attended preschool but have never been to primary school.

Siwani said she stopped work to look after her children. “I only get a government grant for my son; I am struggling to get a grant for the girl.”

Among other demands, the petition called on the department of education to provide more schools, inclusive classrooms, and online learning programmes for autistic children; the department of social development to increase grants, provide occupational therapy at homes, and carry out more awareness campaigns; the department of health to reduce waiting periods to see specialists, and have more trained speech and occupational therapists.

The group also wants the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to provide land for autism facilities and raise awareness.

Mzwandile Mlinganiso, a senior education specialist, received the parents’ petition on behalf of the education department. Nadiama van der Bergh received it for the health department. Mayco member for roads and transport Itumeleng Rantele received it for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Eastern Cape department of education spokesperson Mali Mtima did not respond to requests for comment.