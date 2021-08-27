Pupils to write sign language as matric exam

The school, which was opened in 2009, caters for pupils in grades R to 12

Pupils from an inclusive school in Mpumalanga will be the first group to write a sign language matric exam paper in the province next year.



Speaking to Sowetan during a visit to Bukhosibetfu Inclusive School in Driekoppies, outside Malalane, education MEC Bonakele Majuba said this should encourage parents not to hide their children with disabilities because there are schools to cater for their different needs across the province...