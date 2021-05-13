South Africa

Thirty women get to pursue research interests

Giant leap forward for fellowship empowering black women

13 May 2021 - 09:36

Wits University's chancellor Dr Judy Dlamini yesterday launched the first phase of the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship programme that will allow 30 black and coloured women to pursue their research interests.

Dlamini, who made history in 2018 as the first woman to be elected as a chancellor at Wits, is known for taking a strong stand in support of women in academia...

