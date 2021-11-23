Over 4,000 pupils with disability still waiting for placement at schools

Gauteng has biggest backlog, says department

There are 4,198 pupils with disability across the country who are currently waiting for appropriate placement at schools, the department of basic education said on Tuesday.



The department's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, revealed this during a presentation at the Inclusive Education Summit held at Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park, on the East Rand. ..