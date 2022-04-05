×

South Africa

‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de Villiers after his wife’s death

05 April 2022 - 10:38
Peter de Villiers is mourning after the death of his wife Theresa. File photo.
Image: Duif Du Toit / Gallo Images / Getty Images

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has extended her condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers after the drowning of his wife, Theresa.

Theresa was found floating in a pool in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Monday.

She was found by a family member and declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said no foul play was suspected.

“The deceased is from Paarl but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member. The circumstances surrounding the drowning are under investigation,” said Janse van Rensburg.

In a heartfelt message, De Lille extended her condolences to the party councillor and his family.

“On behalf of the GOOD Party, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to former SA rugby coach and GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers  on the tragic passing of his beloved wife.

“Mrs Theresa de Villiers passed away unexpectedly. May strength, peace and love surround you and your family, coach, as you go through this difficult time,” De Lille said.

On social media, condolence messages poured in from fans and friends.

Here is a snapshot of some messages:

