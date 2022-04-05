‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de Villiers after his wife’s death
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has extended her condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers after the drowning of his wife, Theresa.
Theresa was found floating in a pool in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Monday.
She was found by a family member and declared dead on the scene by paramedics.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said no foul play was suspected.
“The deceased is from Paarl but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member. The circumstances surrounding the drowning are under investigation,” said Janse van Rensburg.
In a heartfelt message, De Lille extended her condolences to the party councillor and his family.
“On behalf of the GOOD Party, I extend our most heartfelt condolences to former SA rugby coach and GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers on the tragic passing of his beloved wife.
“Mrs Theresa de Villiers passed away unexpectedly. May strength, peace and love surround you and your family, coach, as you go through this difficult time,” De Lille said.
On social media, condolence messages poured in from fans and friends.
Here is a snapshot of some messages:
Sad to hear of the passing of Theresa De Villiers, ex Springbok coach Peter De Villiers wife. May you receive all our prayers and support in this time 🙏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/5Y2wpPHuzh— Neil De Beer (@DeNedebe1) April 4, 2022
Condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his family... Really sad news out of Gqeberha....— Percivale Young (@Percyoung) April 4, 2022
Our thoughts go out to Peter de— thevillageguy (@thevillageguy1) April 4, 2022
Villiers and his family as the former Bok coach lost his wife in a tragic drowning incident today!
💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/UuFXSh4qcD
SAD NEWS: Theresa de Villiers — wife of Peter de Villiers, former South African @Springboks Rugby Coach — has passed away in a tragic drowning.— Sir Axel Ferguson (@SirAxelFerguson) April 4, 2022
Sincerest condolences to the De Villiers family, SA Rugby, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/XIXnFsT8i1
So much tragedy and heartache for one man. My condolences to Peter de Villiers and the rest of his family. I cannot even begin to comprehend the heartache. God be with you @CoachPdV— Arm Maar Gelukkig (@justReesie) April 4, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.