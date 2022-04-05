‘May you receive all our prayers’: Condolence messages pour in for Peter de Villiers after his wife’s death

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has extended her condolences to former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers after the drowning of his wife, Theresa.

Theresa was found floating in a pool in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Monday.

She was found by a family member and declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said no foul play was suspected.

“The deceased is from Paarl but was visiting family in Gqeberha. She was found in the pool by a family member. The circumstances surrounding the drowning are under investigation,” said Janse van Rensburg.