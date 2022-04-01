Why soft-spoken Masemola got the job of SA's top cop

Mufamadi who was initially reluctant to speak to Sowetan last night, said Masemola showed that he recognises the responsibility that comes with occupying the position of police commissioner

A team player who represents everything SA needs in a police boss and wears his badge with pride.



This is why General Fannie Masemola landed the job of SA’s top cop, according to Dr Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired the committee that interviewed and recommended him to President Cyril Ramaphosa...