‘I will happily go’: Bheki Cele says he’s willing to resign, but only if asked by Ramaphosa

Police minister Bheki Cele says he is willing to resign from cabinet, but only if asked to do so by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Calls from political parties, including the DA and EFF, have been mounting for Cele to resign after a report found the SA Police Service responded poorly to the unrest and looting in July last year.

The unrest was sparked, among other things, by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. It started in KwaZulu-Natal before spreading to Gauteng.

A total of 354 people died during the unrest and more than R50bn was lost to the economy.

Speaking on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Cele said he would happily step down, but only if Ramaphosa made the call.

“I don’t employ myself. I believe if somebody can do better, they must come and do that,” said Cele.

“The president doesn’t even have to ask me to resign. He can just ask me to go and I will go, happily so.”