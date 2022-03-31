520 illegally imported cars to be destroyed in the Eastern Cape

A total of 17 suspects, including police officers, transport department officials and foreign nationals, were arrested.

“[The] foreign nationals are suspected to be the kingpins,” Zwane said.

Unpacking their modus operandi, Zwane said most of the illegally imported vehicles were from Japan and were prohibited for use in SA. They had been meant to be in transit for export to other parts of Africa.

“These vehicles were sold at a reduced price, prompting criminal syndicates and unscrupulous officials to bypass the system to register them illegally... An applicant, who is also a member of the syndicate, would approach an official from Komga registering authority to initiate the introduction of the vehicle into the system. Two SAPS VSS members would issue fraudulent police clearances for the vehicles. Roadworthy centres would fraudulently issue certificates of roadworthiness. The vehicles would then be registered on the system by three specific officials from the Eastern Cape help desk.”

Upon confiscation of the vehicles, the owners were found with authentic documents.

“Out of the 520 vehicles, 91 were confirmed to be illegal vehicles using fraudulent licence discs purporting to be from neighbouring countries such as Malawi. Some of the vehicles used false registration plates from Cape Town and KZN as a way of misleading traffic officers into believing that the vehicles were of South African origin,” Zwane said.

Meanwhile, the 17 face a string of charges including forgery, money laundering, common law fraud, corruption, selling of illicit goods, contravention of the Customs and Excise Act and the National Road Traffic Act.

All of them are out on R2,000 bail.

TimesLIVE