Mercedes-Benz building its new all-electric EQS in India

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify its portfolio in Asia, the head of its India unit said on Wednesday.

Mercedes, which will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India, expects to start selling the locally-assembled EQS in the Indian market in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk told reporters.

The company started selling imported models of its EQC electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India in 2020, and has been developing an “EV road map” for the country over the past two years, though the plans are at an early stage, Schwenk said.

“Now we bring a car from an imported to a domestically produced vehicle because it has underlying volume and product potential,” he said.