No evidence Pravin Gordhan meddled in judge's interview: public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday said the allegation that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan abused his position to influence the appointment of his friend Dhaya Pillay as judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) could not be corroborated.

During the sitting of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in April last year, former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said Gordhan had approached him in 2016 to ask how “his close friend” Pillay had fared after she had completed an interview for a vacancy at the SCA.

Gordhan denied he had tried to influence Mogoeng and maintained that the meeting he had with Mogoeng was not to discuss Pillay.

“It was entirely incidental to the purpose of the meeting,” Gordhan said at the time.