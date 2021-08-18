High court sets aside 'politicised' JSC ConCourt recommendations

The decision by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to recommend five judges for two appointments on the Constitutional Court has been officially set aside by a Gauteng high court order on Wednesday.

In terms of a settlement agreement between the JSC and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), which had launched a court challenge to what it described as the “politicisation” of the April interviews, fresh interviews for the vacancies will take place in October this year.

“The commission is directed to conduct fresh interviews of candidates who make themselves available for such interviews, provided that such candidates shall be limited to the list consisting of the third to tenth respondents,’ the order, signed by Judges Frans Legodi, Margaret Victor and Natvarlal Ranchod, states.

The candidates to be interviewed again are senior counsel Alan Christopher Dodson, Gauteng high court judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Narendran Kollapen, David Unterhalter and Bashier Vally, and Supreme Court of Appeal justices Rammaka Mathopo and Mahube Molemela.

Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay has not made herself available to be reinterviewed.