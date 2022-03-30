South Africa

'You are all an absolute disgrace': Motion of no confidence debate highlights

By SowetanLIVE - 30 March 2022 - 19:37
DA's Natasha Mazzone during the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet at parliament, Cape Town.
DA's Natasha Mazzone during the motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet at parliament, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Members of the National Assembly debated a motion of no confidence in the cabinet on March 30. The motion was sponsored by the DA who were critical of the performance of ministers.

The EFF held similar views but said President Cyril Ramaphosa can't be separated from his executive.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
The pandemic has escalated extreme poverty: Dr. Phumzile Mlanbo Ngcuka speaks ...