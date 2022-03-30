'You are all an absolute disgrace': Motion of no confidence debate highlights
Members of the National Assembly debated a motion of no confidence in the cabinet on March 30. The motion was sponsored by the DA who were critical of the performance of ministers.
The EFF held similar views but said President Cyril Ramaphosa can't be separated from his executive.
