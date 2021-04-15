Minister's action raises eyebrows
‘Pravin Gordhan’s inquiry on judiciary matters inappropriate’
Constitutional law experts have described a private interaction between chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan which touched on matters of the judiciary as inappropriate and deserving of criticism.
This comes after Mogoeng revealed that Gordhan had asked to meet him and during that meeting Gordhan asked about how his friend and judge Dhaya Pillay had fared during the interviews for a judicial post...
