WATCH | Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s call to end poverty

“Many women between the ages of 20 and 30 have lost their jobs because they have had to look after their families and children. And climate change is leading to climate refugees as people leave their homes in search of food or work — even going to other countries.”

This, she said, was leading to deepening poverty.

“In just the past few weeks, more than 2-million people lost their jobs and homes in the Ukraine. Many people are now destitute in Yemen, Syria, Somalia and South Sudan.”

Mlambo-Ngcuka called for people to take action and for an end to the hoarding of vaccines by rich countries.

The End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign aims to empower young women, bring about an end to “the twin evils of healthcare injustice and financial inequity” and by directing significant climate adaptation resources to rural communities and smallholder farmers.

TimesLIVE