Roots of state capture still there at Denel, staffer claims

An employee at state arms manufacturer Denel is desperately trying to sell his remaining car to get money to pay some of his debts, including a bond that was last serviced eight months ago

An employee at state arms manufacturer Denel is desperately trying to sell his remaining car to get money to pay some of his debts, including a bond that was last serviced eight months ago.



On Tuesday, he stayed up for most of the night poring over the state capture report released by commission chair, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. It details how Denel was brought to the brink of collapse by corruption, leaving almost 2,000 workers in financial ruin...