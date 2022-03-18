No unauthorised person should control traffic — JMPD
Sowetan posed the following questions to the Joburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the scourge of illegal traffic controllers
The City of Johannesburg has discouraged unauthorised individuals from manning intersections where robots aren't working, saying that it won't be held liable should an accident occur.
Sowetan posed the following questions to the Joburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the scourge of illegal traffic controllers:..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.