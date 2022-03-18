Young curator toasts success of huge exhibition
Hlophe relieved arts life is returning to normal
Arts curator Mandla Hlophe has an eye for great work. Hlophe showed his exceptional skills when, together with his team, put together one of the biggest craft exhibitions in SA.
Titled Beautiful Things, the national exhibition is curated by 34-year-old Hlophe and John-Anthony Boerma from Art Aid. ..
