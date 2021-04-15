Bus sector unions call off strike, accept 4% wage increases

A potentially crippling strike in the bus sector was averted at the last hour when unions and bus companies agreed on a 4% salary increase.

In a compromise deal reached on Tuesday in the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac), unions chose to call off their looming strike and agreed to a deal despite having initially demanded 6%.

The negotiations had collapsed and abandoned last month as the bus companies were offering a 2.5% salary hike with the unions opting to exercise their rights to go on strike due to the deadlock.

Unions have described the deal as a huge compromise by workers but stated that they hope to save jobs at least.

SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) passenger bus national coordinator Solomon Mahlangu said they were not happy with the deal but had to weigh their options carefully.

"We didn't have a choice because the current environment with the Covid-19 pandemic is not really conducive as other workers are being laid off while many are facing retrenchments," Mahlangu said.

He said they decided "to retreat and pull out from the strike" despite knowing that the 4% will not be making any improvement in the lives of the workers they represent. "To be honest, the workers have not won in this round of wage increase negotiations," Mahlangu said.