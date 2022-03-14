News

ANC's internal fighting behind SA’s service delivery protests — study

14 March 2022 - 21:18
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Contrary to the common belief that SA's public protests are driven by service delivery discontent, their biggest driver is, in fact, factional political party politics.

This is according to a study by the Government and Public Policy (GAPP) Think Tank, in partnership with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...