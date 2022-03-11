Coalition parties unable to hire political staff since November

Parties leading the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg have been unable to make political appointments since coming into government in November.

This, as the city forges ahead with the reversal of a council decision that saw 130 staff whose fixed-term contracts were converted and made permanent staff members.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, MMC for economic development Leah Knott said: "Parties don't have political staff. This is the crux here, that while we're dealing with really dire issues such as [Chris Hani] Baragwanath [Academic] hospital letting go of doctors and nurses, which is a real crisis, we're fighting in the media about political party support," Knott said.

During a council meeting on February 25, council resolved to rescind the conversion of fixed-term contracts to permanent posts of the 130 employees.

Last week, the city wrote to the workers, asking them to motivate why they should keep their jobs and also to assist the municipality in how to regularise their appointments, which the multi-party coalition labelled “illegal” appointments.

Joburg acting city manager Mesuli Mlandu said deadlines for workers to make representations had passed and the city was moving ahead and implementing council's decision.