Blacks need not bother | City of Joburg under fire after 'racist' job advert

The positions varied and they included aides for council speaker Vasco da Gama at R500,000 per annum

The City of Johannesburg has been left red-faced after receiving backlash for several job adverts looking for white and Indian people to fill the position of personal assistant in the speaker’s office.



