DA wants to remove young black professionals to make space for whiteness — Joburg opposition parties
Opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg have accused the DA of wanting to remove “young black professionals to make space for whiteness”.
Speaking during a press conference at the Metro centre in Braamfontein, the African Independent Congress (AIC), Al-Jamaah, the PAC and the African Heart Congress said they would meet the multi-party coalition in court if need be...
