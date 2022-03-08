Sanco vows to make Joburg mayor’s job untenable as 130 city workers face the chop

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has vowed that Joburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse will never find peace until the reversal of a decision to review the permanent employment of 130 city employees.

The ANC-aligned Sanco has accused Phalatse of embarking on an offensive to purge black workers regarded as having ANC links.

This after it became apparent that the majority of employees facing the chop had their contracts turned from time-bound contracts to permanent ones under an ANC administration last year.

Some are known to be active ANC members and supporters who have done work for the party.

The city declared the appointments of the 130 as irregular and asked them to make representations as to why their employment should not be terminated.

Some of the employees claimed to have already been barred from entering city premises and had their work-sponsored electronic gadgets confiscated.