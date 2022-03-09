Sanco, Samwu protest looming against DA decision

This comes after 130 political support staff were issued with notices regarding their employment statuses more than a week ago

The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) plans to shut down Johannesburg on March 25.



Sanco is calling on workers affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) to down tools and march to the city centre on the day...