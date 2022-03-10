'Russia-Ukraine conflict underlined by complex factors': Gungubele on why SA remains neutral

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday said the reason SA has decided to “err on the side of caution” in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is because “the matter is complex”.

“Whenever you enter a conflict of this complexity, you have to ask, how will our participation as SA improve this situation?

"This is a conflict underlined by complex factors. Russia would have had their reasons and the West have their views, but at the end of the day it results in people fighting and dying. How you enter that, you must answer the question, how am I improving the situation?"