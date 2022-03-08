LISTEN | Ukraine-Russia: 'SA’s fence-sitting reflects a lack of principles'
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through mediation. This after the country abstained from voting on a UN resolution reprimanding Russia last week and appearing conflicted on what stance to take.
Head of politics and international relations at Rhodes University, Dr Siphokazi Magadla, said it's not a matter of supporting one country over the other but supporting the country’s principles.
Listen:
Magadla said SA's neutral position on the conflict is a reflection of domestic turmoil, an absence of values and a governing party that is clearly in crisis.
“We are being eroded internally and that is beginning to express itself in our foreign relations,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.