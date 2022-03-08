News

LISTEN | Ukraine-Russia: 'SA’s fence-sitting reflects a lack of principles'

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 08 March 2022 - 17:16
SA will not be calling out Russia - or taking sides regarding its invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Brandan Reynolds

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through mediation. This after the country abstained from voting on a  UN resolution reprimanding Russia last week and appearing conflicted on what stance to take.

Head of politics and international relations at Rhodes University, Dr Siphokazi Magadla, said it's not a matter of supporting one country over the other but supporting the country’s principles.

Listen:

Magadla said SA's neutral position on the conflict is a reflection of domestic turmoil, an absence of values and a governing party that is clearly in crisis.

“We are being eroded internally and that is beginning to express itself in our foreign relations,” she said.

Ramaphosa defends SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained SA's decision to abstain from voting on last week's UN resolution on the ongoing conflict between Russia and ...
1 day ago

Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

US payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they ...
2 days ago

