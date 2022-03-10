Gauteng Traffic Service will be 24-hour operation

Traffic services in Gauteng will be open 24 hours a day from April.

Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has allocated R233m to the department of community service to ensure that residents in the province felt safe by providing services throughout the day. Nkomo-Ralehoko made the announcement as she delivered her budget speech on Wednesday at the provincial legislature.

“A further R125m has also been made to assist the department with the cost of fleet services in light of a substantial increase in the number of traffic officers, as the department has endeavoured to reduce road fatalities in the province,” she said.

DA MPL Adriana Randall said the budget ticked some of the right boxes but the party remained concerned about the wage bill.

“The DA is concerned that the public sector wage agreement for the 2022/2023 year will be taking most of the additional funding allocated to the province.

“While the wage bill is currently on 57% with the ceiling at 60%, it will remain a challenge to stay within the ceiling.

“We are pleased to see that the Gauteng Traffic Service will now be made a 24-hour service. This is very important if we want to safeguard our residents of Gauteng. The DA has for a long time been fighting for this as hijackings are huge problem in our province,” Randall said.