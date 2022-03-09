Gauteng sets aside R36bn to build and maintain public infrastructure

Gauteng government has set aside R36bn for infrastructure projects in the province over the next three years.

The amount is set to improve the capacity of existing projects, build and maintain public infrastructure to assist healthcare facilities, libraries, social development facilities and sports facilities.

This announcement was made by finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as she tabled the provincial budget at the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday.

She said R12.2bn would be allocated during the 2022/2023 financial year, R12.2bn over the 2023/2024 financial year and R12.3bn for the next.

“If these types of facilities are not well-planned and not maintained, they place an additional drain on the economy. The same is the case where public infrastructure is developed with substantial cost and time overruns, as well as not meeting quality standards.

“This investment, over many years and multiple generations, has resulted in a huge property portfolio that includes infrastructure that is not only critical in the delivery of services such as education and health but also enables economic development and growth,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Some of the projects to be funded by the infrastructure programme include the upgrading of the K191 Phase 1 from the N1 Rooihuiskraal interchange to road D795; refurbishing the Dr Yusuf Dadoo, Edenvale and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospitals as well as constructing Rust-Ter-Vaal Secondary School.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said funds had become increasingly scarcer and should be protected in the same manner a person would look after their own money.

“Unnecessary mistakes throughout the delivery chain of infrastructure should not be the normal way of doing business without consequences.

“Under-spending remains a challenge. In Gauteng, the province introduced the concept of first preparing a business case as a minimum requirement for infrastructure projects that are funded from the equitable share, to ensure that key strategic planning issues, cost estimates, risks and related matters are given adequate consideration before allocating funding to a project,” she said.