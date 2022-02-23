PA's Ashley Sauls sworn in as new head of health in City of Joburg

PA councillor Ashley Sauls has been sworn in as the new public health and social development political head in the City of Johannesburg.

Sauls, whose party officially joined the DA-led multi party coalition government in Joburg, was sworn in as the new MMC at the Constance Bapela council chamber in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

He replaces FF Plus councillor Franco de Lange who is said to have resigned from the portfolio.

In a statement Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse thanked De Lange for his service and for his “selfless investment in the stability of the Johannesburg” multi-party government by stepping away from his position as MMC in order to make way for the PA.

“Councillor De Lange voluntarily resigns as MMC for health and social development having firmly served the residents of Johannesburg, across all seven regions, with equal passion and compassion.

“Our work as the multi-party government stretches beyond our respective party political affiliations but is instead focused on serving the residents of Johannesburg for a full five-year term,” she said.

Happy about the consolidation of power in council, Phalatse said with 140 seats out of 270, the DA-led coalition was firmly stable.

“We can't be more stable than that. Three months after I first stepped into office, we celebrate that we finally can get the work done of turning our city around and don't worry about the stability of our coalition and our residents can be sure they will get the services they deserve,” Phalatse said.

Sauls said the partnership meant stability in the city and said he was honoured with being part of the coalition.