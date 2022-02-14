Two more ActionSA senior leaders resign from Joburg council

ActionSA's John Moodey and Gillian Benson have resigned as councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

The two, who also serve as members of ActionSA's senate, handed in their resignation to council speaker Vasco da Gama.

This is two weeks after the party's leader Herman Mashaba also tendered in his resignation.

In a statement, ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said the resignations come into effect February 28.

"Following an enormously successful strategic breakaway session this past weekend, ActionSA agreed that the work of consolidating our structures across all nine provinces requires all hands on deck.

"Thefore, Moodey, in his capacity as ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson must focus all his efforts on supporting all our structures across Gauteng.

"Adv Benson will focus on strengthening our legal capacity at a senate level and driving the legal and disciplinary issues as they arise," Beaumont said.

He added that the resignations would afford two potential candidates on their PR list an opportunity to fill the vacancies.