Tap water safe to drink, Sun assures Joburg residents

Infrastructure political head in the City of Johannesburg has refuted claims of the presence of typhoid in the city's drinking water.

In a statement on Tuesday, MMC Michael Sun reassured residents that the city's water was safe to drink.

Sun said he was concerned about social media posts on the typhoid outbreak in Gauteng.

He said the post came days after he visited Joburg Water’s Cydna Laboratory in Houghton.

“No harmful bacteria had been detected at Joburg Water’s potable water reservoirs in the recent tests. The quality of drinking water in the distribution network on determinants tested (July to December 2021) met legislated standards.

“All physical, chemical and biological health-related parameters were compliant to the SANS [South African National Standards] 241 drinking water quality standard.

“Joburg Water’s source of supply, Rand Water, has also communicated on its website that it uses a disinfection water treatment process to inactivate bacteria such as salmonella thyphi (typhoid)," Sun said.

Sun's statement comes hours after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in the Eastern Cape urged residents to boil water before drinking.

The metro said the city's tap water was not safe to drink due to the ongoing drought.

Meanwhile, Sun called on residents not to consume water from rivers and dams and avoid using such water for bathing or washing.

“This untreated water may contain harmful bacteria and substances. It is also important not to share unconfirmed information of an outbreak and create unnecessary panic in the community,” Sun said.