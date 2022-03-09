Huge hole that swallowed 74-year-old Joburg motorist 'had been reported many times'

A 74-year-old motorist had to be rescued from a giant hole in the road after crashing into it during rainy weather in Greymont, Johannesburg.

The crash, which saw the blue hatchback almost completely disappear, comes after many complaints by residents in the suburb who wanted it repaired. It had originally been dug to fix a water leak in the street.

SCP Security owner Clive Maher said it had been reported as a serious hazard many times.

Maher, who responded to the accident at about 7.35pm on Tuesday, said the motorist sustained cuts and scratches on his head but did not appear to be seriously injured.

He said at least three people had to pull the man out of the vehicle.

“We first thought of the window but we managed to open the door and get the person out of the car. It was very bad because you’ve got somebody whose car has driven into a hole and somebody in the car we had to extricate,” he said.